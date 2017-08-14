Boy George, Erasure and Bananarama are to perform at BBC Children in Need Rocks the 80s.

The fundraising concert, which will be staged at The SSE Arena, Wembley, in London, on 19 October, will feature a string of iconic acts from the decade, including Europe, Imagination, Jason Donovan, Katrina from Katrina & The Waves, Nick Heyward, OMD, and UB40 Featuring Ali, Astro and Mickey, as well as 19-year-old 'X Factor' winner Louisa Johnson.

The 80s theme of the event celebrates the decade in which Children in Need first took place and organisers would like to see audience members dress up in the fashions of the decade.

Fearne Cotton and Sara Cox are to present the concert, while Roman Kemp will be on hand backstage to interview the performers and get the gossip.

Fearne, 35, said: ''As a child of the 80s, I am especially thrilled to be presenting this year's BBC Children in Need Rocks! This is an amazing opportunity to party to the finest tunes from the 1980s, in aid of an incredibly important cause. It's going to be a blast!''

And Sara, 42, added: ''I am so excited to be hosting BBC Children in Need Rocks the 80s! It's no secret that I am in love with the sounds of the decade and I can't wait to hear some of the era's greatest hits performed live at Wembley for a very worthy cause. Get your tickets now!''

The concert will be broadcast on BBC One in the run up to the annual BBC Children in Need Appeal.

Tickets for the show are priced from £25 and are on sale now at www.bbc.co.uk/Pudsey.