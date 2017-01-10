The British musician and Mr. Robot actor appear in the brand's new spring 17 campaign, also starring Dior regular A$AP Rocky and Russian model Ernest Klimko.

Photographer Willy Vanderperre shot the advertisements in a studio with Rami and Boy George, real name George O'Dowd, while A$AP and Ernest were snapped in Paris.

And working with Culture Club star George proved to be a real thrill for creative director Kris Van Assche.

"I really tried to translate what I think Dior Homme is right now. It's about music, it's about cinema, it's about fashion... It's about a certain memory I have of the Eighties that remains very much relevant for 2017," he told WWD.

"Boy George, when I was a kid, was one of the first to have this message about difference being OK; he was such a major influence on my generation. That idea of freedom and being a rebel - which he still is - is really something that has stayed with me."

George is clad in a black suit adorned with punk Toru Kamei souvenir pins, while a hat sits on his head to complete his signature style.

Meanwhile, Rami rocks outerwear and artisanal pieces from the spring 17 collection, giving the lens a serious stare as he poses.

"There's something very Flemish painting about him. They (the photos) have an almost cold vibe to them," Van Assche said of the actor's portraits.

A$AP, who first worked for Dior Homme last summer (16), stands in the roads of Paris wearing a dark denim jacket with patches and a long rain mac with lace-up boots, as Ernest stands in the dark with fairground lights giving a glimpse of his stitched up trousers and bomber jacket.

"This time, we thought it would really be fun to take it down into the streets and give it a really different look," Van Assche added.