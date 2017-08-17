Boy George credits his career resurgence to his sobriety.

The 56-year-old singer-songwriter has enjoyed a dramatic upturn in his fortunes in recent times, signing a new record deal and securing a lucrative Las Vegas residency - and George claims quitting drugs has proven to be a major turning point in his life.

The London-born star, who has previously struggled with heroin addiction, said: ''All that's happening in my life is because I'm smiling, and I think that's the best way to explain it.

''I feel I've worked really hard in the last three years and I've got amazing people around me. I've got a great manager now who totally gets who I am and who I can be and I couldn't be happier in that respect.

''For the last couple of years I've been excited about what I'm doing. I suppose I've come back home through my troubles to quite a positive place, and I'm just happy. From having a coffee in Starbucks to signing a record deal, it's all great.''

George feels destiny has played a part in his recent resurgence.

But the musician also considers his professional happiness to be a reflection of what's happening more broadly in his life.

Speaking to MailOnline, the 'Karma Chameleon' hitmaker explained: ''I think these things happen because they're meant to happen. I feel like if I look at my career, I do believe the world is a reflection of how you feel at the time, and it's a mirror of where you are.

''I do feel really good, and certainly BMG are keen to do a record with me and I'm really keen to do a record with them and I want to be able to do my own record the way I want it.

''I feel like this will be a nice fall back into the pool and it will fun to go back on the road and do a tour that isn't about my own nostalgia.''