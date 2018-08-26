Bow Wow has suggested his girlfriend has suffered a miscarriage.

The 31-year-old rapper - who shot to fame when he was just 13 years old - opened up about the ''pain'' he has been going through and hinted he and partner Kiyomi Leslie had lost a baby boy earlier this year.

In a now-deleted Twitter post, he wrote: ''Don't really care. The media crucifies me. I'm the most hated. Every girl I gave my heart to it failed.

''My dad is a alcoholic and is now sick. I lost my son this year.

''I'm over everything. Mentally I feel detached I'm in so much pain bro...(sic)''

But the 'Like You' singer later clarified he and Kiyomi, who have been together since January, are still going strong.

He posted: ''I love her with all my soul! @Thee_Kiyomi no matter what! I love her.(sic)''

In 2015, Bow Wow, who already has daughter Shai, seven, with ex-girlfriend Joie Chavis, slammed his former partner Erica Mena for revealing on Instagram she had miscarried their child earlier that year.

She wrote a poem about her devastating loss, which she shared with her followers, and later insisted on Twitter she wasn't ashamed of opening up about what had happened.

She posted: ''I'm open about it. I'm not the only one. Speaking my mind has always helped me deal & heal. So I'm NEVER ashamed. Can you say the same?(sic)''

But Bow Wow - whose real name is Shad Gregory Moss - claimed Erica was ''attention seeking'' and insisted the miscarriage didn't need to be mentioned as it had happened so many months before.

He said: ''First and foremost, I feel like telling your personal business on social media, I feel like that's one of the lamest things you possibly can do.

''I feel like it's attention seeking, especially when it's news that happened five months ago. It's not recent, it's five months ago.''