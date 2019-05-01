Boots Riley says a screening of 'Anchorman' ''saved his life''.

The 'Sorry to Bother You' director was involved in a ''horrible bus accident'' when he was part of the hip hop group The Coup in which their vehicle fell off a cliff and crashed approximately 35 feet down.

Just before the crash, Boots, 48, was planning on going to sleep in the bunk area which had ''Star Trek doors'', however, they didn't open because the power was out, meaning he decided to watch a DVD of Will Ferrell's hit 2004 comedy with some travel companions who hadn't seen it, a decision that meant he was able to escape the wreckage of the vehicle.

Speaking to Variety, he recalled: ''So I always say that Will Ferrell saved my life.''

The rapper is still a fan of Will, 51, now even though he accepts he does make some ''bad movies''.

Boots said: ''If Will Ferrell's in it, I'm watching it, it doesn't mean he doesn't make bad movies because everybody does, right? But I'm there. I'm watching it.''

Riley made his directorial debut with 2018's 'Sorry to Bother You' which followed an African-American telemarketer (Lakeith Stanfield) who adopts a white accent to succeed in his job.

The film also features 'Avengers: Endgame' star Tessa Thompson, who previously praised the first-time director for managing to fuse serious issues with entertainment.

Reflecting on her experiences of working with Boots, she said: ''I think what's cool is that he's able to talk about those issues, but also make a film that's really funny and entertaining. The idea that you can hold spaces for both of those things ... that you can make a film that's provocative and wants to ask some important questions, but you can also make a film that makes you want to laugh.''