Bono still thinks Liam Gallagher is ''incredible'' despite him calling U2 a ''bunch of beige f***s''.

The 'Vertigo' hitmaker has nothing but kind words to say about the former Oasis frontman, although the same can not be said about Liam, 44, who previously referred to the Irish rock band's music as ''toff rock''.

However, when it comes to Liam's tumultuous relationship with his brother and bitter rival Noel Gallagher, the 57-year-old singer doesn't think anyone would be able to help them make peace.

Speaking to Andy Bush on Absolute Radio, Bono said: ''I think there's more chance of sorting out the Middle East than mediating between the Gallagher brothers ... but they're incredible.

''They are both part of oasis. And Liam and Noel are incredible.''

Noel was the main support act for U2 for their special tour marking the 30th anniversary of 'The Joshua Tree' album, and Bono has heaped praise on the 50-year-old guitarist comparing him to music legends Sir Paul McCartney and The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson.

He said: ''Noel Gallagher - He's an extraordinary force. You forget because he's so understated. This is one of the greats, this is like Brian Wilson, or, this is like Paul McCartney, or just like Ray Davies. He's right up there. And having him around is fun too and we get in to similar trouble. He's very Irish really.''

Rock 'n' roll star Liam's dislike of Bono and co's music seems to have increased ever since his estranged bandmate Noel became their support act for the tour in support of their seminal 1987 fifth studio LP.

When asked by a fan on Twitter if he would be heading to Twickenham Stadium in London in July to watch U2 and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds in action, Liam launched into one of his trademark tirades.

The fan tweeted: ''Are you going to see U2 at the weekend? If you are, catch the support act, I'm hearing good things about them.''

To which Liam replied: ''I'd rather eat my own s**t than listen to them bunch of beige f***s as you were.''

Feeling pleased with his online put downs, Liam tweeted: ''It's good to be back never went away you clowns just got the tools now to shine a light on you FAKES (sic)''

Ending his angry tweet spree, Liam posted: ''Not scared of bingo and his naff band you can't bull shit a bullsh*tter ain't that the edge ... Beware of bongos farts ha ha (sic)''

Noel was announced back in January as the opening act, and even back then the news didn't sit well with Liam who accused his sibling - whom he has barely spoken to since Noel quit Oasis in 2009 - of ''brown nosing'' Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. to get the gig.

Logging onto Twitter, he wrote: ''I see all that brown nosing is finally starting to pay off NO SHAME LG x (sic)''