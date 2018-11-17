Bono has joined forces with a host of Irish musicians to record a new charity single.

The U2 frontman has collaborated with stars including Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody, Villagers and The High Hopes Choir for a cover of Simon and Garfunkel's song 'Homeward Bound', which will generate funds for the homeless in Ireland.

The stars have joined the Street Lights collective, which will also release an eponymous compilation album on December 7th, featuring songs from Bell X1, Snow Patrol, Saint Sister, Richard Hawley with Lisa Hannigan, James Vincent McMorrow and The Frames.

All proceeds will go to the Peter McVerry Trust, Simon Community Ireland and Focus Ireland.

Speaking about their involvement in the project, Annmarie Brennan of Dublin Simon Community said: ''With the support of everyone involved, this will have a life changing impact to the lives of vulnerable people living in unimaginable circumstances. The funds raised will enable us to continue delivering more permanent homes, ensuring that people never have to face the uncertainty and anxiety of homelessness again.''

Peter McVerry Trust said: ''It is brilliant to see so many people come together to help three charities working to provide solutions to the homeless crisis day in and day out.

''Any proceeds received from Peter McVerry Trust will be an enormous help to our work and the money raised will go into our housing led response to homelessness.''

'Homeward Bound' is now available across all digital platforms and the album Street Lights will be available from Friday, December 7.