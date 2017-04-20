Bono believes he's ''learned how to sing'' in recent years.

The 56-year-old is known for providing the vocals for the rock band U2, but has said despite his voice being heard by millions, he only believes he found his hidden singing ability when the band started to rehearse for the 30th anniversary of their hit album 'The Joshua Tree'.

He said: ''I used to write songs that I couldn't sing. And sometimes that was okay, because the straining for the note I couldn't reach was part of the drama, but occasionally they would just like wreck the next show so I just left 'Red Hill Mining Town' off. But since then, I sing a bit better believe it or not, or at least I've learned how to sing. I was more of a shouter, coming from the punk rock tradition.''

And speaking specifically about 'Red Hill Mining Town' - which features on the album and is set to receive a special release for Record Store Day on Saturday (22.04.17) - Bono admits he originally hoped Joe Cocker would provide the vocals.

He added: ''In my head, I always hoped that Joe Cocker would sing it. And in my head I was trying to pretend to be Joe Cocker but he has plenty of songs of his own.''

Meanwhile, the 'With or Without You' hitmaker admitted he felt ''overpowered'' when he sang the songs from 'The Joshua Tree' during rehearsals, as he was surprised at how ''relevant'' the tracks are 30 years on.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2's 'Chris Evans Breakfast Show', he said: ''The band love to rehearse, I'm not very good at rehearsing. I went in the other day and sang 'The Joshua Tree' for the very first time in 30 years and it was an overpowering experience, actually. I was really surprised at how the song sounded, how relevant with what's going on in the world, there seemed to be a connection.''