Bono's son admits Inhalers had to earn his dad's approval.

The U2 legend's boy Eli Hewson - who is joined by Robert Keating, Johs Jenkinson and Ryan McMahon in the indie rock band - is starting to make waves after the group placed fifth on the BBC's Sound of 2020 poll, but his famous father wasn't on board right away.

Asked how supportive his parents were of his career goals, he told GQ Hype: ''At the beginning they weren't really.

''I mean, they wanted me to go to college, you know, like all of our parents. I think they just kind of saw that I loved it and that we were good.

''I think that was the main thing. I think if we weren't good, they would have instantly told us to give it up and go to school. They've been supportive now, they really have.''

Eli, 20, admitted while growing up as Bono's son was ''a strange spectacle'', having a rock star for a dad still ''felt normal'' - and he's enjoying seeing that life from the other side.

He added: ''It was just completely separate to family life for me. It was kind of just a strange spectacle, but it is all I've ever known.

''It felt normal. I think now, experiencing a band through this way is very, very interesting for me. And it's a lot more fun.''

The 'With Or Without You' hitmaker does turn up to watch his boy in action, but the group pointed out all their parents come to support their kids - but their advice is always taken with a pinch of salt.

Robert joked: ''I mean, I don't listen to my dad, let alone Eli's.''

See the full interview available online now via GQ HYPE https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/culture/article/inhaler-band-interview