Bonnie Tyler is to perform 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' during an actual eclipse.

The 66-year-old singer - who represented the UK in the 'Eurovision Song Contest' in 2013 with 'Believe in Me' - is yet to sing the 1983 hit live during a total solo eclipse, but she will be doing a rendition backed back Joe Jonas' band DNCE on the Royal Caribbean's Total Eclipse cruise.

The Oasis of the Seas liner will depart from Orlando, Florida and head to the Bahamas on August 21, while the dark silhouette of the Moon completely obscures the intensely bright light of the Sun.

Speaking about the event, Bonnie told TIME: ''It's going to be really exciting. It doesn't happen very often, does it?''

The blonde star is not worried about suffering from seasickness whilst on board as she has revealed she owns her own vessel.

She said: ''I have a ship of my own. I got with the flow, darling.

''I'm not worried about things like that.''

The rare event may never have happened if Bonnie hadn't asked Meat Loaf songwriter Jim Steinman to help pen this song.

She revealed: ''The A&R guy said, 'Are you crazy? He's never going to work with you.'

''And I said, Well, ask him!' You don't get until you ask.

''So they asked him, and .... I went over to meet him, and within three weeks he'd finished writing the song for me, 'Total Eclipse of the Heart', that' he'd started writing many years ago.

''And he finished it off and gave it to me to sing.

''I wouldn't have had this record without bloody asking.

''And I got it.''

The day before the ship sets sail, Bonnie will be practicing on board with the 'Cake by the Ocean' hitmakers.

She said: ''So if anybody hears strange noises coming from my cabin while aboard the ship, they'll know what it is.''

Those lucky enough to nab tickets will be given a free pair of NASA-approved glasses to protect their eyes.