Bon Jovi's Tico Torres says they'd be willing to reunite with Richie Sambora and Alec John Such at the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.

The legendary US stadium rock band - currently comprised of Jon Bon Jovi, Tico and David Bryan - haven't performed with Richie since he quit the band in 2015, and Alec, who left in 1994, since his one-off show in 2001.

However, after being announced as one of next year's inductees, the pair say they should join them and possibly perform together at the bash on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio, because they were a ''huge part'' of the group's success.

Asked if they would play with them at the ceremony, Tico said: ''Absolutely.''

David replied: ''Yeah. Why not?''

Tico concluded: ''They are a huge part of us. We'd love it if they played with us.''

Asked if they keep in touch with ''mystery'' member Alec, Tico said: ''Honestly, he's a mystery sometimes. The hard part is finding him.''

And David added to Rolling Stone magazine: ''Alec is definitely a moving target.''

Frontman Jon Bon Jovi said earlier today that ''it's about time'' the 'Wanted Dead or Alive' rockers - who have been eligible since 2008 - were inducted.

He said: ''Well. I mean ... we're very happy about it. And um, you know. It's great.

''I really want to say it's about time.

''Am I relieved? Yeah.

''Am I pleased? Absolutely. But. It's about time.''

Jon previously insisted he and his bandmates don't have any ill will towards Richie, despite him leaving without telling them.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, last year, he said: ''Sure. It is sad for everybody but to continue to have to reiterate being in a rock band is not a life sentence. One day he chose to take a different path and there is no ill will. There was never a fight, it was never money. There was never any of that stuff. He just didn't show up for work.''

Richie now has a new band RSO with his girlfriend Orianthi and he still plays Bon Jovi songs.

He previously said: ''I wrote them, they're my songs too. I get to play them, I get to do them the way Ori and I do them now. It's a different incarnation but when you write a good song, if you're fortunate enough to write something that gets to a global audience you really can't mess it up too bad. You can't mess 'Livin' On A Prayer,' 'Wanted Dead or Alive' or 'I'll Be There For You' up.''