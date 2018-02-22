Bon Jovi will receive the first annual Icon Award at the upcoming iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The 'Living On a Prayer' hitmakers will pick up the accolade at the ceremony next month, and they will also entertain the audience at Los Angeles' Forum with a performance.

The inaugural Icon Award celebrates the band for their longevity, contribution to pop culture and the impact they have made on rock music, and will come just a month before they are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Bon Jovi are not the only artists who will be receiving special honours at the awards show.

Chance the Rapper is being recognised for his groundbreaking musical artistry and dedication to social and political causes with the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, while Camila Cabello will be presented with the iHeartRadio Fangirls Award, which is given in conjunction with L'Oréal Paris, and recognises the 'Havana' hitmaker's efforts to push boundaries for female artists and to spread positive, inspirational messages to her fans across the globe.

Other performers at the iHeartRadio Music Awards - which will be hosted by DJ Khaled and Hailey Baldwin - include Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Maroon 5 and Charlie Puth.

Ed, Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Bruno Mars, and Luis Fonsi will all battle it out to win the prestigious Song of the Year at the event.

The popular artists each have a total of five nominations between them, including the chance to win the biggest accolade of the night for their respective songs; 'Shape of You', 'Wild Thoughts', 'That's What I Like' and 'Despacito'.

This year, ahead of the ceremony, which will be held on March 11, iHeartRadio will present seven awards in the seven nights leading up to the event, each night from 8pm, with the winners giving their speeches.