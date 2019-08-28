Bon Jovi's new album will be called 'Bon Jovi: 2020' and feature ''socially conscious'' themes.

The 'Livin' On A Prayer' rockers played a snippet of a new song on social media from the Ocean Way Nashville Recording Studios in March, giving fans the first hint of the much-anticipated new LP, the follow-up to their 2016 chart-topping record 'This House is Not for Sale'.

At the end of the 30-second video, frontman Jon Bon Jovi simply said: ''Day one, song one, new record, see ya!''

The video panned to the studio and shows the rest of the band - including Tico Torres, David Bryan, Phil X, and Hugh McDonald - in the studio with earphones on.

And now Jovi has revealed more details about the record.

Speaking on board the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship, as the band performed an acoustic set in the Stardust Theater, the singer is quoted by Variety as saying: ''It's an election year, so why not?

''I couldn't do any worse.''

The 'It's My Life' rocker also teased that he has a ''clear vision'' for the record.

He continued: '''This House is Not For Sale' dealt with personal matters, and now it's behind us.

''Now I have clear vision moving forward.''

Among the topics will be the recent shootings in Ohio and Texas.

The 'Knockout' hitmakers hit the road this summer for their first stadium tour across the UK in six years, including shows at London's Wembley Stadium and Liverpool's Anfield.

The London concert was special for the band after they had to cancel a show more than a decade ago because the new stadium wasn't ready yet.