Bon Jovi have released a charity single in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation.

The single 'Unbroken' was re-recorded last month at Abbey Road Studios in London and features the Invictus Games Choir, with all of the proceeds going towards the foundation.

The Invictus Games Foundation is supported by the Duke of Sussex and the money will go to support the recovery and rehabilitation of international wounded, injured or sick military personnel.

The Duke said: ''With military people, there's a way of being able to talk about the scars of war in a positive way.

''Some suffer from post-traumatic stress, some of them suffer from depression, anxiety, but they are stronger for it. Those are the kind of ambassadors and role models that we need.''

Jon Bon Jovi thanked the Duke for the work he's done in helping to bring the issues to light.

He continued: ''It's what you're doing, really. I just got inspired to write a song from it ... It's touching, their desire to serve and what they gave, and what they get out of singing.''

One member of the Invictus Games Choir, Andy, revealed the song carries a particularly special meaning for him.

He shared: ''After I was blown up, I laid there in the middle of the night thinking 'This has changed my life ... no legs, hand injuries ... what am I going to do next?'

''And who would have thought I would be singing about being blown up. So, this song was very deep in different places for me.''

'Unbroken' - which was originally created to shine a spotlight on veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder - will feature on the upcoming album 'Bon Jovi 2020'.