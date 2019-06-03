Bon Iver debuted two massive new songs on the final night of All Points East.

The 'Blood Bank' band's frontman Justin Vernon performed a headline set on Sunday night (02.06.19) at London's Victoria Park, and he treated fans to an eclectic journey through his back catalogue from experimental electronic sounds to soothing folk.

After a set featuring old favourites like 'Woods', 'Skinny Love' and final song 'Holocene', the 38-year-old musician also premiered two brand new music videos featuring a pair of tracks - 'Hey Ma' and 'U' - from Bon Iver's upcoming fourth album.

The LP will be the group's first since 2016's '22, A Million', which debuted at number two in the charts in both the UK and US.

The previously unseen visuals were illustrated by long-time collaborator Eric Carson and featured vocals by Moses Sumney.

During the set, Vernon urged the crowd to ''make sure you spread love everywhere you can''.

Elsewhere on the final day, John Grand took to the East Stage just before the final act, as he performed a career-spanning theatrical set which concluded with the title track from his debut album 'Queen of Denmark'.

Earlier in the day, singer songwriter Charlie Cunningham kicked off proceedings as he played some tunes from his upcoming record 'Permanent Way'.

He told the audience: ''Thanks! It's definitely intimidating knowing the artists that are going to be on this stage after us.''

Over the two weekends of the festival, the likes of The Chemical Brothers, Bring Me The Horizon, Mumford & Sons, The Strokes and Christine & The Queens also played headline sets in the event's successful second year.