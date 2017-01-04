The indie folk group were due to begin their trek across the continent in Paris on 22 January (17) but announced they were pulling out via Twitter on Wednesday (04Jan17).

An appearance by frontman Justin Vernon on radio show A Prairie Home Companion on 14 January (16) has also been cancelled.

"It's with great regret that we must announce the cancellation of our forthcoming European tour and Justin's appearance on @prairie_home," a post on the group's Twitter account read.

A statement accompanying the tweet apologised to fans and stated the cancellation was due to "personal reasons". The group also told fans they will receive full refunds and that there were currently no plans to reschedule the 21 European dates.

When launching the U.S. leg of the now abandoned tour in support of the band's album 22, A Million last year, the group announced their gigs would be accompanied by a gender equality campaign, with women's charities manning stalls at each concert.

On Tuesday the band were announced on the bill at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The band have not indicated whether the Coachella date or other festival performances later this year will be affected by the tour cancellation.