Bombay Bicycle Club are set to headline All Points East.

The indie rockers will close the London festival at Victoria Park on May 22 and will be joined by a stellar line-up on the day, with the likes of Everything Everything, Nadine Shah, Lianne La Havas, Loyle Carner, The Orielles and Gengahr also set to perform.

The Ivor Novello-winners have curated a line-up with something for everyone and teased more artists will be unveiled shortly.

They tweeted: ''London, big news!

''We're excited to say we'll be headlining

@allpointseastuk

on May 22nd.

''We've had a great time working with the festival to put together a line up of artists we love, with more names to be announced very soon. Hopefully there's something here for everyone.''

The 'Always Like This' group reunited in 2019, following a four-year hiatus, to release their acclaimed LP 'Everything Else Has Gone Wrong'.

Bombay's headline slot comes after the band hinted that they will play at Glastonbury this year.

When quizzed by a fan about the possibility of them playing at Michael and Emily Eavis' world famous festival at Worthy Farm for a fifth time by a fan, the group - Jack Steadman, Jamie MacColl, Suren de Saram and Ed Nash - replied: ''Working on it.''

All Points East 2020 - which takes place between May 22 and May 31 - will also see headline performances from the likes of Massive Attack, The Kooks, Kraftwerk, Tame Impala, and The Wombats.

Tickets for Bombay's day go on sale on March 3 via www.allpointseastfestival.com/tickets