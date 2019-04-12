Primal Scream have announced some intimate live dates in London and Brighton.

The indie rock group - fronted by Bobby Gillespie - will be performing at Brighton's Haunt on May 20 and Scala in the UK capital on May 21 with tickets going on sale at 10am on April 18.

The band are warming up their festival appearances as they have with slots booked at London's All Points East Festival, Neighbourhood Weekender in Warrington and Latitude Festival.

The 'Country Girl' hitmakers will also headline Edinburgh Summer Sessions in August.

Last October, Primal Scream released 'Give Out But Don't Give Up: The Original Memphis Recordings', a different version of their 1994 LP 'Give Out But Don't Give Up'.

Guitarist Andrew Innes believes that version is ''the perfect album'' but they decided to scrap it but ''panicked'' after coming to the conclusion that it was ''so well played'' it didn't sound like a Primal Scream album.

The 56-year-old musician previously said: ''I don't know what we were thinking. It was so slick, so nice, so well played that we panicked. It sounded too grown-up.''

Singer Gillespie added: ''We made a perfect album: three rockers, six ballads and a centrepiece. Then we replaced it with something patchy. We confused ourselves.''

Andrew found the long-forgotten tapes marked ''Ardent Studios'' whilst he was clearing out his basement and remembered the group had recorded with renowned producer Tom Dowd - who had worked with the likes of Otis Redding and Aretha Franklin - in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and Ardent Studios, Memphis.

Innes said: ''We were in a state. 'Screamadelica' left us in a weird place. Everything we dreamt of since the age of 16 had come true. What do you do after that? We had a blank future.

''We had been on a huge high, living the rock 'n' roll dream, and then, boom, it ends. Noel Gallagher wrote three albums' worth of songs before Oasis broke. We had nothing.''