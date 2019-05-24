Bobby Gillespie has compared rock to ''dying language'' Latin.

The Primal Scream frontman has previously professed how there are no ''interesting characters'' left in the genre and he can understand why young people are more interested in grime music because it is much ''sexier''.

And now he has expanded on his opinion and admitted that rock no longer has the ''inventiveness, sex and danger'' of rap.

He told The Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''Rock is like Latin, it's a dying language, it's old, it's finished, and it really has nothing more to say.''

Describing rap music, he added: ''It's like they're talking an occult language, and that's how it should be. It's got irony, intelligence, inventiveness, sex and danger.''

The 56-year-old vocalist - whose band released their last album 'Chaosmosis' in 2016 - says a lack of a ''sex symbol in white rock'' hasn't done the genre any favours.

He said: ''You've got rappers on acid going mental on stage, skinny, covered in tattoos, crazy coloured hair, high fashion, some of them wear dresses. Guys in rock bands dress like they've come to fix your electrics.

''There's not one sex symbol in white rock anymore, cause there nae sex in it.

''It's very solipsistic, so inward looking, it's all me, me, me. Rock is dead.''

Although he doesn't hold out much hope for rock 'n' roll, Bobby says he is a ''rocker till I die'' and is ''glad'' the youth of today still play rock tunes.

On steering the ship as the lead singer, he said: ''Primal Scream is a team effort, we're all in it together, no one is bigger than anyone else.

''But the frontman is like the captain, you're the centre forward, you've got to lead the charge.

''The band are setting you up, you're in the six-yard box, just smash it in the back of the net.

''He added: It's a paradox, I know. I love rock 'n' roll, it's a great democratic art form, and I'm glad there's still kids playing it. I'm a rocker 'til I die.''