The Candy Girl hitmakers will regroup for an induction ceremony on 23 January (17) on Hollywood Boulevard.

Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill will be saluted by music mogul Jimmy Jam Harris at the event.

Announcing the news on Thursday (19Jan17), Ana Martinez, the producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies, told WENN, "Ever since fans found out that New Edition was being honoured with a Walk of Fame star, it has been non-stop inquiries about when the group was going to be honoured. Well, the time has come and fans from around the world have booked their flights and are on their way to Hollywood to celebrate this momentous occasion."