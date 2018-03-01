Bobby Brown wants Nick Gordon to get raped in prison.

The 'Two Can Play that Game' singer insists he hasn't had ''justice'' over the death of his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown - who died in July 2015 at the age of 22, six months after she was placed in a medically induced coma after being found unresponsive in a bathtub of her Atlanta home - because her boyfriend is still walking free.

Nick was ordered to pay $36 million damages after he was found legally responsible for Bobbi Kristina's death in 2016 after her conservator filed a civil case which alleged the aspiring singer ''died due to a violent altercation with [Gordon] after which he placed her in a bathtub, unconscious, after he injected her with a toxic mixture'', but Bobby is furious the man he blames for his daughter's passing still hasn't faced criminal charges.

Asked if he feels there has been justice for her death, he told Rolling Stone magazine: ''No, not yet. Because he's still walking around free.''

Asked what justice would be, he added: ''Justice? If he was locked up somewhere where somebody can rape him. That's just how I feel. He raped me by taking my daughter away.''

Nick has denied being responsible for the death of Bobbi Kristina - whose mother was Bobby's late ex-wife Whitney Houston - and his lawyer recently maintained his client is ''100 per cent'' innocent.

And not only did attorney Joe Habachy insist his client isn't guilty, he revealed Nick has turned his life around after entering rehab in March 2015 for drug abuse treatment.

The lawyer said: ''[Nick] is currently employed as a landscaper.

''Nick has continued to pursue sobriety and spends most of his time with family and working out.''