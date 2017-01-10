Bobby Brown thinks his exit from New Edition was worthy of a comedy.

The 47-year-old singer-songwriter starred in the chart-topping boy band in the 1980s, but left the group midway through the decade when he was voted out due to his bad behaviour - and he admits the circumstances surrounding his exit were farcical.

He said: ''I was not ­comfortable or happy. We all came from the hood, but I came from the hood hood, from a family of gangsters and hustlers. I wanted to make some money.

''And I was wild and loose then - I had gotten my ­girlfriend pregnant, and drugs played a bit part in my life at that time. There were so many fights among the group, we could have put a whole comedy out.''

Bobby - who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in his early thirties - admitted he always had ambitions of becoming a solo star.

And his resolve was strengthened when the group signed a terrible record deal with a label, which left them with a meagre $1.87 between them after a successful tour.

He told Billboard: ''I felt like that was the beginning of the end. I had always wanted to be solo, and I knew that we had a chance to get a better deal at a major label.''

Bobby subsequently made unsuccessful attempts to rejoin the group, but it just led to further embarrassment for the band, which also included Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant.

Bobby - who developed alcoholism at an early age - recalled: ''The Home Again Tour was a disaster [Bobby and Ronnie got into an onstage fight at one show]. And the next one, I was so far gone - two weeks before it started, I had a heart attack, but I went out there to stand onstage with my brothers.''