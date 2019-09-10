Bobby Brown was kicked off a flight for being ''drunk'' on Monday (09.09.19) morning.

The 50-year-old singer had to be removed from a JetBlue plane headed to Boston, Massachusetts, from Los Angeles International Airport in California after crew members ''observed indications of intoxication'' before takeoff.

A representative for JetBlue told TMZ.com that Bobby was ''removed from the aircraft prior to departure after crew members observed indications of intoxication. The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. In this instance, the customer was offered a seat on a later flight. The customer declined and was issued a refund.''

The 'My Prerogative' hitmaker was reportedly sat in first class and those around him thought the crew had ''jumped the gun'' by throwing him off the aircraft as he wasn't disruptive and he did not make a fuss when he was told he couldn't have a drink.

The airline then decided that everyone had to deboard and Bobby was reportedly held at the gate until the police came to talk to him about the alleged situation on the aircraft.

But the singer struggled to keep his cool and was reportedly heard shouting at the officers as he told them that he needed to get to Boston to attend his brother's funeral.

It's believed his brother Tommy died in 2016, but a family friend has said it was his cousin's funeral that he was scheduled to attend.

Bobby was not allowed back on the flight, which was delayed for an hour, but it's not yet known whether he was arrested or just spoken to by the police officers.