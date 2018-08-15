Bobby Brown thinks he can help to revive R&B music.

The 49-year-old star has revealed he's ''getting pleased'' with the current state of the genre, but claims that his own new material will help R&B music return to full health.

Asked about the current state of the genre, he shared: ''I'm getting pleased, because I got a new song coming out called 'Like Bobby', which will bring it back to right where we need to be.

''We got people like Usher, we got people like [Justin] Timberlake, we got a lot of people out there that are making R&B music what it's supposed to be. And it's about love, you know? It's not about all of these other things. People talking about sex, drugs and drinking. It's about love. So we gotta bring it back there.''

Despite this, Bobby admitted he can see a lot of himself and his influence in many of the other artists in the genre, including the likes of Chris Brown, Usher and Justin Timberlake.

Bobby - who started his career in New Edition before finding success as a solo artist - told Billboard: ''I think I see myself in everybody.

''I see myself in all of the new artists: the Chris Browns, the Ushers, the Justin Timberlakes. I don't know, I see myself in James Brown, and he's not even here! I'm not here for no reason.

''God has a plan for me, He's not done with me, so I'm gonna keep on going until the lights fall out ... and then I'm gonna keep going longer than that.''