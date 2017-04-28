Bobby Brown will be the focus of a new TV miniseries.

The 48-year-old singer's life will be the subject of a four-part drama, following the popularity of BET's 2016 series chronicling his former group, 'The New Edition Story'.

Network officials confirmed details of 'The Bobby Brown Story' at their annual upfront presentation in New York on Thursday (27.04.17), and the 'My Prerogative' singer was on hand to announce the show, which will follow his life from his days in the group until now.

An official announcement about the programme stated: ''With a career that spans from founding the R&B super group New Edition to a successful solo run, Bobby Brown's life truly epitomises the meaning of sex, drugs, and rock & roll.

''Hailed as the King of R&B, Bobby Brown is one of the genre's original 'bad boys.' His hits may have kept him at the top of the charts, but his antics kept him on the front page.''

The four-part series is being written by Abdul Williams and executive produced by Jesse Collins, both of whom worked on 'The New Edition Story'.

In the New Edition drama, Bobby and his bandmates, Johnny Gill, Ronnie DeVoe, Ralph Tresvant, Michael Bivins, and Ricky Bell, all served as executive producers, but it is unclear as yet if the singer will have the same role on the new series.

Bobby - whose daughter Bobbi Kristina passed away in 2015, six months after she was found unresponsive in her bath after an overdose - was voted out of New Edition in 1986 because of his wild behaviour and recently admitted the in-fighting in the band was worthy of a comedy.

He said: ''I was not ­comfortable or happy. We all came from the hood, but I came from the hood hood, from a family of gangsters and hustlers. I wanted to make some money.

''And I was wild and loose then - I had gotten my ­girlfriend pregnant, and drugs played a bit part in my life at that time. There were so many fights among the group, we could have put a whole comedy out.''

Bobby - who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in his early thirties and has battled alcoholism and drug addiction - subsequently made unsuccessful attempts to rejoin the group, but it just led to further embarrassment for the band.

He recalled: ''The Home Again Tour was a disaster.

''And the next one, I was so far gone - two weeks before it started, I had a heart attack, but I went out there to stand onstage with my brothers.''