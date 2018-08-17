Bobbi Kristina Brown's friend Max Lomas has died from an overdose.

Max was with Bobbi Kristina and her fiancé Nick Gordon at their Atlanta home on the day she was found unresponsive in her bathtub in January 2015 and he was the person who pulled her out of the tub and called the paramedics.

Bobbi was in a coma for six months after the incident before she passed away.

According to TMZ, Lomas was at a friend's home in Mississippi on Wednesday (15.08.18) when his pal became concerned after he did not return from the bathroom.

When the friend went looking for Lomas, he was reportedly found ''unresponsive on the floor in the bathroom with a syringe near his body''.

He was rushed to hospital where he died.

Speaking previously about the day Bobbi was found unresponsive in their bathtub, Nick - who was accused by her family of playing a part in her death - spoke about how Max pulled her out of the tub.

He said: ''Krissy was far gone when I got home. I saw two empty bottles of wine and I don't know what she mixed with the wine.

''Later I heard the scream and ran upstairs. Max had got Krissy out and she was on the floor.

''I told him to call paramedics and I started CPR. Then the police arrived and Krissy was taken to hospital.''

While Nick was under investigation for involuntary manslaughter, authorities were said to be trying to strike a deal with Max, who was being prosecuted in Georgia at the time for two drug-related felonies not related to the couple.

He was told that if he gave a frank and honest account of what happened, he would be offered probation on the drug charges and immunity in Bobbi's case.

Bobbi Kristina's father Bobby Brown has blamed Nick for her death and an Atlanta judge ordered him to pay $36 million to her estate after he was found responsible in a wrongful death civil lawsuit.

However, Nick has blamed Bobbi Kristina for her own death, saying: ''What happened to Krissy was Krissy's own doing, sad as it is.''

Her mother Whitney Houston died in 2012 aged 48 from accidental drowning in a bath at the Beverly Hilton hotel, though drug use was a contributing factor in her ill-health, and Nick claimed Kristina went into a downward spiral after her mother's death.

He said: ''Krissy suffered anxiety attacks. We became terrified of the bath, I didn't even like deep water.

''She would drink wine bottle after bottle.

''She'd drink to blot out the pain and it always got worse near the anniversary of Whitney's death and her birthday in August.''