Thirteen reel-to-reel master tapes of original live recordings of concerts in London and Paris had been discovered in a damp hotel basement in London's Kensal Rise, where the reggae legend and his group The Wailers stayed during their tours in the mid-1970s.

Due to water damage, experts at first believed the tapes to be ruined beyond repair. But after 12 months of careful work, sound engineer Martin Nichols was able to rescue them, including recordings of Marley's famous tracks, such as No Woman No Cry, Exodus and I Shot the Sheriff.

"They'd obviously been drenched in water at some point and I suspect it was either from a sprinkler system that had gone off or possibly fireman's hoses because it was dirty water," Nichols told BBC's Newshour. "They'd been left to dry out, which is obviously very bad news, normally if you get tape wet it survives quite well but it needs to be dried off pretty quickly and these hadn't been."

Nichols explained that someone had tried to unwind the reels at one point, and the tape oxide was beginning to flake off in places. But he was able to save the recordings by soaking the tape in distilled water for a long period of time before pulling the reels out and teasing them apart inch by inch on a tape machine.

"(There was about) 2,500 feet (63 metres) in total, and I could clean about six inches at a time," said Nichols. "So, yes a horrible job, my back took a while to recover I have to say!"

In spite of the timely process, the engineer was able to restore the tapes in time for the anniversary of the Jamaican musician's birthday.

Marley, who died in 1981 at the age of 36, would have turned 72 on Monday (06Feb17).