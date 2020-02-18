A Bob Marley musical is set to hit London's West End next year.

'Get Up, Stand Up: The Bob Marley Story' will open at the Lyric Theatre in February 2021, and the production will use the reggae legend's songs to ''tell his extraordinary personal story as an artist''.

The Jamaican singer - who sadly died from cancer in 1981 at the age of 36 - will be honoured with the musical, which has been written by 'Billy Elliot' lyricist Lee Hall.

Announcing the project, the 'No Woman No Cry' hitmaker's daughter Cedella Marley said: ''Our father's music means so much to so many people around the world, we're beyond thrilled to be able to bring it to both fans and new audiences alike in a new way.

''As a family we feel that our father would be proud to know that his legacy is a source of creative inspiration and continues to bring people together.''

Nigerian-born British actor Arinze Kene is set to play Marley after idolising him since he was young, and he described the role as a ''lifelong dream come true''.

Speaking about his delight at landing the lead role, Kene said: ''It is not only an honour to be able to spread Bob Marley's message further, but to get to be him for a little while is a lifelong dream come true.

''I grew up on his music and his mantra and he has been one of my role models since I was a child. I feel as if he's in my DNA. He's the man, I love him.''

The musical will feature some of Marley's biggest hits, including 'No Woman No Cry', 'Exodus', and 'Three Little Birds'.

Previews of the musical will begin on February 6, 2021 to mark what would have been the singer's 76th birthday.

Tickets for 'Get Up, Stand Up: The Bob Marley Story' go on sale in April (21.04.20).