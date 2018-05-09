Marvel Studios could launch a new Avengers franchise.

'Avengers 4' - which is scheduled to be released next year - looks set to be the final chapter for the ensemble cast of superhero favourites, but Disney CEO Bob Iger has teased that it might not be the end of an era.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: ''We meet on a regular basis with our Marvel team, and we've plotted out Marvel movies that will take us well into the next decade.

''I'm guessing we will try our hand at what I'll call a new franchise beyond Avengers, but that doesn't necessarily mean you won't see more Avengers down the road. We just haven't made any announcements about that.''

The 67-year-old Disney boss explained that there would be a ''significant conclusion'' to the storyline - which started in 2008 with 'Iron Man' starring Robert Downey Jr - but he assured fans that it won't be the last they'll see of their much-loved superheroes.

He revealed: ''Given the popularity of the characters and given the popularity of the franchise, I don't think people should conclude there will never be another Avengers movie.''

Disney is currently enjoying success at the box-office with 'Avengers: Infinity War' - the prequel to 'Avengers 4' - with the film on its way to be being Marvel's biggest ever UK hit.

However, Christine McCarthy, Disney CFO, admitted that the size of the cast - which included the likes of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans - created a big challenge for everyone involved with the project.

She said: ''There is one difference in this movie ... that's the size of the cast. ... Because of the size of the cast involved and the cost of the movie, the scale, the magnitude, while this film is going to be very profitable, it may not be on the same return level as some of the other films, because of the sheer scale of it.''