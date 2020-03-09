Bob Geldof's ''greatest fear'' was he'd end up homeless and destitute.

The 68-year-old rocker was just 15 when he began volunteering in a shelter to help those on the streets of Dublin and he admitted he was terrified he'd end up one day sleeping outside himself.

He said: ''At 15, I vounteered t the Simon Community.

''My greatest fear was that I'd become one of the people I was working with, gathering around the big fire we had in Smithfield, taking the soup we were making.

''That was my image, at 60, sleeping on a park bench in the cold, so I had to keep running, keep running. And I can't stop.''

The Boomtown Rats frontman admitted he can be ''exhausting'' company to be around and is amazed his wife Jeanne Marine - who he wed in 2015 after 19 years together - has ''put up'' with him for so long.

He told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''I am exhausting. I exhaust myself.

''And to be around it in the domestic sphere is deeply annoying. I don't know how Jeanne puts up with me.

''I need to be constantly frantic and I keep going until my brain says, 'Stop, please!' And then I sleep.

''But then I worry and wake up again.''

Bob's mother died when he was just seven years old, while his father was a travelling salesman and not often around and the 'Rat Trap' hitmaker thinks his childhood has left him without a proper understanding of ''authority''.

He said: ''[I had] no polar centre of authority, parents from which you learn the parameters of what's allowable.

''And that's always been a thing, when I meet the Pope or a president. There's a part of you that doesn't understand what gives them authority.''