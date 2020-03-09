Bob Geldof's ''greatest fear'' was he'd end up homeless and destitute in his 60s.
Bob Geldof's ''greatest fear'' was he'd end up homeless and destitute.
The 68-year-old rocker was just 15 when he began volunteering in a shelter to help those on the streets of Dublin and he admitted he was terrified he'd end up one day sleeping outside himself.
He said: ''At 15, I vounteered t the Simon Community.
''My greatest fear was that I'd become one of the people I was working with, gathering around the big fire we had in Smithfield, taking the soup we were making.
''That was my image, at 60, sleeping on a park bench in the cold, so I had to keep running, keep running. And I can't stop.''
The Boomtown Rats frontman admitted he can be ''exhausting'' company to be around and is amazed his wife Jeanne Marine - who he wed in 2015 after 19 years together - has ''put up'' with him for so long.
He told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''I am exhausting. I exhaust myself.
''And to be around it in the domestic sphere is deeply annoying. I don't know how Jeanne puts up with me.
''I need to be constantly frantic and I keep going until my brain says, 'Stop, please!' And then I sleep.
''But then I worry and wake up again.''
Bob's mother died when he was just seven years old, while his father was a travelling salesman and not often around and the 'Rat Trap' hitmaker thinks his childhood has left him without a proper understanding of ''authority''.
He said: ''[I had] no polar centre of authority, parents from which you learn the parameters of what's allowable.
''And that's always been a thing, when I meet the Pope or a president. There's a part of you that doesn't understand what gives them authority.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
Shot in 1986 and only just now remastered for release in the West, this documentary...