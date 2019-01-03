Bob Einstein has tragically died after recently being diagnosed with cancer, according to Deadline.
Bob Einstein has died at the age of 76.
The American comedy writer-turned-actor - who was best known for playing the hilarious character Marty Funkhouser on the HBO satirical series 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' - has passed away after being diagnosed with cancer, according to Deadline.
Einstein's filmmaker brother, Albert Brooks, 71, posted on Twitter that he was a ''brilliantly funny man'' who will be ''missed''.
Albert tweeted: ''R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein. A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever.''
The Emmy Award-winning comic has appeared in nearly two dozen episodes of the series dating from 2004 to 2017 and was scheduled to be part of the 10th series however, the star was prevented from filming because of his health, according to HBO.
Since the news of his passing tributes have flooded in from his former co-stars with Larry David - who created 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' - describing him as an ''unforgettable'' talent.
In a statement, David said: ''It was an amazing, unforgettable experience knowing and working with him. There was no one like him, as he told us again and again. We're all in a state of shock.''
Another 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' co-star Cheryl Hines, who plays Cheryl David on the show, added: ''We lost a friend today. thanks for all of the laughs on Curb Your Enthusiasm. Our love to Bob's family. #BobEinstein #SuperDave. The comedy world will miss you (sic).''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
In a magical world of fairies and goblins, two worlds live secluded from each other,...