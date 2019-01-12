Netflix are making a documentary about Bob Dylan's 'Rolling Thunder Revue' tour.

The streaming service has enlisted director Martin Scorsese to direct a new project about the legendary singer and it will feature interviews with the star.

Netflix told Variety: '''Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese' captures the troubled spirit of America in 1975 and the joyous music that Dylan performed during the fall of that year. Part documentary, part concert film, part fever dream, 'Rolling Thunder' is a one of a kind experience, from master filmmaker Martin Scorsese.''

However, it has been hinted that the project is not a straight documentary, with a source saying: ''There's a reason the word 'story' appears in the title.''

The film is due for release this year, although an exact release date announcement is ''months away''.

Scorsese previously directed the 2005 project 'No Direction Home: Bob Dylan'.

Meanwhile, Dylan and Neil Young are teaming up for a number of concerts together this summer and 'Old Man' singer Young, 73, previously described Dylan, 77, as the master of the songwriting craft.

He said: ''I'll never be Bob Dylan. He's the master. If I'd like to be anyone, it's him.''

'Blowin' In The Wind' singer Dylan has always acknowledged the similarities in their pair's early folk work and he once joked it ''bothered'' him when Young had a hit with 'Heart of Gold' which shared many of the hallmarks of his acoustic style.

Speaking to Uncut magazine in 2016, Dylan said: ''The only time it bothered me that someone sounded like me was when I was living in Phoenix, Arizona, in about '72 and the big song at the time was 'Heart of Gold'. I used to hate it when it came on the radio. I always liked Neil Young, but it bothered me every time I listened to 'Heart of Gold'. I think it was up at number one for a long time, and I'd say, 'S**t, that's me. If it sounds like me, it should as well be me.'''