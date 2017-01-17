Bob Dylan's good looking grandson turned heads in Milan, Italy over the weekend (14Jan17) as he made his first appearance as a runway model.
Levi Dylan, the 22-year-old son of The Wallflowers frontman Jakob Dylan, made his mark at Milan Men's Fashion Week for Dolce & Gabbana.
Levi was turned on to modelling by his photographer girlfriend Alana O'Herlihy and he's serious about becoming a top catwalk star.
"I gave up on music," Levi told The Cut in August (16). "I still love to play, but it's too hard to make a living."
But he was initially reluctant to hit the runway, admitting, "I try not to do that stuff because those guys are really tall."
Lerner, utilizing footage shot for his folk festival documentaries, presents Dylan in context with full...
Masked & Anonymous, as a title, comes across as a vague, artsy moniker as inaccessible...
The Band were one of the best rock groups of the '60s and '70s, creating...