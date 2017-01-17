Levi Dylan, the 22-year-old son of The Wallflowers frontman Jakob Dylan, made his mark at Milan Men's Fashion Week for Dolce & Gabbana.

Levi was turned on to modelling by his photographer girlfriend Alana O'Herlihy and he's serious about becoming a top catwalk star.

"I gave up on music," Levi told The Cut in August (16). "I still love to play, but it's too hard to make a living."

But he was initially reluctant to hit the runway, admitting, "I try not to do that stuff because those guys are really tall."