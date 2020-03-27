Bob Dylan has released his first original music in eight years.

The 'Knockin' On Heaven's Door' hitmaker has released the 17-minute track, 'Murder Most Foul', about the 1963 assassination of late former US President John F. Kennedy, which also includes references to The Beatles, The Who, Nat King Cole, the famous Woodstock festival, and more.

Dylan announced on Twitter: ''Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years.

''This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting.

Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.

Bob Dylan (sic)''

The 78-year-old music legend's last album of new material was 2012's 'Tempest'.

The new song comes after Dylan and Neil Young duetted for the first time in 25 years at Kilkenny, Ireland's Nowlan Park in July.

The pair teamed up for their own interpretation of the traditional hymn 'Will The Circle Be Unbroken', which dates back to 1935.

Dylan and Young last performed together at New York's Roseland Ballroom in 1994.

The 'Desolation Row' hitmaker and the former Crosby, Stills & Nash star both have a history with the song.

Dylan played the track on his tour of coffee shops in 1961, and six years later he record it for his 16th studio album 'The Basement Tapes' with The Band, which was released in 1975.

He hadn't included the song in his set since May 1976, when he performed in Houston, Texas, on his 'Rolling Thunder Review Tour'.

Young has performed the song four times since 1995 with Willie Nelson.

However, his first live performance of the hymn was in 1975 at the Kezar Stadium in San Francisco for a benefit show, where he was joined by Dylan for their first duet together.

The Kilkenny concert followed the pair's sold-out show at Hyde Park the week before.

Meanwhile, Timothee Chalamet is set to portray Dylan in a new biopic.

The 'Little Women' star will portray the pop culture icon in the tentatively titled feature, 'Going Electric', which is to be helmed by 'Le Mans '66' director James Mangold.