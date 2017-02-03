The musician, who died in 2008, is known for hits such as Road Runner and Hey! Bo Diddley.

And to honour his memory, members of the Mississippi House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday (02Feb17) which will designate a section U.S. Interstate Highway 55 as the Bo Diddley Memorial Highway.

The stretch of road to be renamed runs through the state from the towns of Summit to Fernwood.

If the Mississippi State Senate members rubber stamp the bill, which was passed unanimously in Thursday's vote, the road will receive its new name on 1 July (17).

Diddley was born in MCComb, Mississippi before moving with his family to Chicago, Illinois as a child.

Other acts to have U.S. roads named after them include Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley and rap pioneers Run-D.M.C.