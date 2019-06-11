Bo Burnham has joined the upcoming 'Sesame Street' movie.

The 'Eighth Grade' director is said to be lined up to contribute songs to the upcoming Warner Bros. adaptation of the popular children's show.

The 28-year-old comedian is the latest big name to be attached to the project - set to hit the big screen in January 2021 - which is set to be helmed by 'Portlandia' co-creator Jonathan Krisel.

Producers Shawn Levy and Michael Aguilar are attached to the film, while Mike Rosolio and Chris Galletta have written drafts of the script.

The story is set to follow the colourful cast after they get expelled from their own neighbourhood.

The unfortunate events mean they have to team up with history show host Sally Hawthorne to prove that Sesame Street is a real place.

Anne Hathaway is set to take the human lead in the world of Jim Henson's memorable puppets which include the likes of Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, Elmo, Grover, Cookie Monster and Oscar the Grouch.

The 36-year-old actress previously admitted a ''big reason'' she agreed to take part in the project was because she'd love for her three-year-old son Jonathan - whom she has with husband Adam Shulman - to meet his favourite character Cookie Monster.

She said: ''I'm over the moon. A big reason why I'm doing it is just an off chance that [Jonathan] has a memory of hanging out with Cookie Monster.

''I'm a big fan of Snuffleupagus. I love Snuffy, but my son is all about Cookie Monster. All about Cookie Monster.''

Hathaway has previous experience with 'Sesame Street', having sang 'I Want A Snuffleupagus For Christmas' with Big Bird and Snuffy during the 2007 holiday special 'Elmo's Christmas Countdown'.