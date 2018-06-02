Blue's Duncan James says the band aren't planning to make new music before their 20th anniversary in 2020.

The 'All Rise' hitmakers - completed by Lee Ryan, Simon Webbe and Anthony Costa - regularly enjoy going into the studio together, but the former 'Hollyoaks' actor insists that they are not set to make a huge ''comeback'' anytime soon and are simply enjoying their first tour in two years supporting Steps.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Duncan said: ''We are just back on the road touring after two years.

''It's not a comeback, we are just doing a summer tour with Steps.

''Our 20th anniversary isn't actually until 2020 so there is nothing planned until nearer the time I guess.

''We are all in the studio writing all the time.

''Not necessarily for Blue, we just enjoy it.

''We love getting creative and writing because that is what it's about really.''

Blue haven't released new music since 2015's 'Colours' album.

The 40-year-old singer has had a tough few years as he was rushed to theatre in June 2016 after fluid from his brain began pouring out of an old surgery wound and almost killed him.

Doctors managed to relieve the trapped nerve in his spine and get the leak under control but he was left with paralysis down his left side.

Now he's found he has problems with his feet which he is currently being treated for after years of wearing high heels for drag roles.

He said: ''My back is not great. I'm in the middle of dealing with a podiatrist at the moment who is trying to correct some issues I've got with my feet leading up to my back to help with that.''

Asked how it affects him on the road, he said: ''It's an on-going battle, but we were never a full-on dance band and we've always prided ourselves on our singing than actually dancing.

''It's not like I am having to do all these complex dance moves. Every cloud as they say.''