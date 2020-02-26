Blossoms, Hop Chip and Maribou State lead the latest names added to the line-up for Boardmasters 2020.

Joining the Stockport indie rockers, synth-pop group and electronic music duo will be the likes of rapper Kojey Radical and alt-pop group Easy Life.

Taking to Twitter to confirm they will play on August 7, 'Your Girlfriend' rockers Blossoms wrote: ''We're happy to announce that we'll be playing @boardmasters on Friday 7th August! Tickets are on sale now from: https://boardmasters.com (sic)''

The above are among 40 new names confirmed for the annual music and surf festival, which returns to Watergate Bay in Newquay, Cornwall, south west England, between August 5 and August 9.

Kings Of Leon, The 1975 and Skepta were previously confirmed as the headliners.

The 'Sex on Fire' hitmakers head up the main stage on Saturday, August 8, with Matt Healy and co confirmed to headline the Sunday night, and grime superstar Skepta on the Friday.

Also performing is the likes of The Kooks, Mura Masa, Sam Fender, Loyle Carner, Pale Waves, Mabel, Camelphat, Dizzee Rascal, Lianne La Havas, Little Simz, and many more.

The coastal extravaganza - which was due to be headlined by Florence + the Machine, Foals, and Wu-Tang Clan in 2019 - was cancelled last August, due to the inclement weather conditions which were expected to hit Cornwall that weekend.

Tickets for Boardmasters are on sale now from Boardmasters.com