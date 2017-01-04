Blossoms want Taylor Swift to appear on their new album.

The 'Charlemagne' hitmakers are busy penning the follow-up to their self-titled debut LP and frontman Tom Ogden has written a track that he thinks needs a female vocalist, though he isn't hopeful of getting his top choice on board.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I already have little song ideas where I think it would sound good as a call and response with a female singer.

''But I'm sure Taylor Swift is not up for it. Maybe you could put in a word for us.''

Fans won't have to wait too long for new material for the band, as they are hoping to get something out this year.

Tom added: ''I'm always writing because you have to keep no top of it.''

And the singer also teased they could be appearing at the iconic Glastonbury festival in June.

Asked about the possibility, he said: ''Maybe Michael Eavis has been on the phone. Maybe he hasn't. I don't know. But fingers crossed - we'd love to do it.''

The group - which also features Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - are tipped to feature in the BRIT Awards nominations when they are announced later this month, and Tom is looking forward to going to the ceremony if they are given the nod, because it looks like a good night out.

He said: ''We would go for a laugh. It would be dead good.

''It seems like a good p**s up, so we are looking forward to it.

''We've had a good year, so I'd like to think people would like to make a point of that.''