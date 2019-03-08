Blossoms want Mark Ronson to be their producer.

The Stockport rockers have a wealth of material ready for their follow-up to their second album, 2018's 'Cool Like You', and would love to get the studio wizard - who recently worked with Miley Cyrus on the hit song 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Oscar-winning 'A Star is Born' soundtrack 'Shallow' - to work with them on their third outing.

Speaking on the blue carpet at the Global Awards at London's Eventim Apollo on Thursday night (07.03.19), frontman Tom Ogden said: ''Hopefully this year. We've written and demoed two album's-worth of songs, so if we don't get anything out, we're lazy.

''It's getting to Mark Ronson's ear tonight. Why not? We need a producer!''

The 'Charlemagne' group's keyboard player Myles Kellock said he was planning on knocking back a few drinks to build up the courage to speak to the 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker and share their new tunes with him, but joked that he'd probably tell him to ''leave him alone''.

He laughed: ''I reckon I'll have a few beers and probably walk over.

''Get a phone out and go, LISTEN! He'll probably say, Please leave us alone.''

Blossoms beat Arctic Monkeys, winning the Best Indie Award at the star-studded ceremony.

The 'Honey Sweet' band also performed at the bash, singing their breakthrough hit 'Charlemagne'.

Mark was honoured with The Global Special Award and the Best Male prize, and he used his acceptance speech for the latter to thank some ''incredible females'', Dua Lipa - who he produced 'Electricity' with alongside his Silk City partner Diplo - Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga, who won the Mass Appeal Award at the event.

He said: ''I am a male and I would not be standing anywhere near this stage if it wasn't for the incredible females: Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa.''