Blossoms have announced their new album 'Foolish Loving Spaces'.

The Stockport band have unveiled their follow-up to 2018's 'Cool Like You', which is inspired by the music of U2, Talking Heads and Primal Scream, and is a ''celebration of love'' in all forms.

The band said: ''The album is a pure celebration of love in all of its splendid and baffling guises, toying with the so-called sins of lust and forbidden infatuation.''

Sharing which albums influenced the record, they added: ''It's inspired by a summer spent listening to 'Stop Making Sense', 'The Joshua Tree' and 'Screamadelica'.''

Frontman Tom Ogden recently teased that their third studio effort is ''bandy with a few more guitars'' and built around their live show.

He said: ''We have just finished recording and hopefully it will be out over the next few months.

''It doesn't sound like the other two.

''The second one was synth heavy and this one is more real again.

''You know 'bandy' with a few more guitars, a bit of piano sprinkled over it and there's a lot of live precision.''

The 'Charlemagne' rockers - completed by Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - released the single 'Your Girlfriend' in June and its B-side 'Torn Up', and the band have continued working with The Coral's James Skelly and Rich Turvey.

Blossoms will hit the road next spring, kicking off their UK run in Norwich on March 7 and wrapping at Manchester Arena on March 28.

Tom recently said their dream is to play ''bigger'' shows and he admitted that if they ever fell out as friends, they wouldn't want to continue as a band.

He said: ''As long as we get on we will still keep going.

''Radio seems to be picking up for us and we like playing live and want shows to get bigger.''

'Foolish Loving Spaces' is released on January 31, 2020.

The track-listing for the album is:

1. 'If You Think This Is Real Life'

2. 'Your Girlfriend'

3. 'The Keeper'

4. 'My Swimming Brain'

5. 'Sunday Was A Friend Of Mine'

6. 'Oh No (I Think I'm In Love)'

7. 'Romance, Eh?'

8. 'My Vacant Days'

9. 'Falling For Someone'

10. 'Like Gravity'