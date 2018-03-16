Blossoms will support The Courteneers at their Teenage Cancer Trust gig on March 23.

The Northern rockers - comprised of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - recently returned with their new single 'I Can't Stand It' from their forthcoming second studio album, 'Cool Like You', and are ''very excited'' to get to join their pals at the charity event at London's Royal Albert Hall next week.

They tweeted: ''Very excited to announce that we'll be special guests for @thecourteeners at their sold out @TeenageCancer @RoyalAlbertHall show in London on Friday 23rd

March! (sic)''

Kasabian are performing the following night and it's also just been announced that indie rockers Spring King will open for Tom Meighan and co.

For 'What Took You So Long?' stars The Courteneers - fronted by Liam Fray - playing the world famous venue is a special gig for the the band as they are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their seminal album 'St. Jude' by performing the 2008 LP in full.

It follows their homecoming gig at Manchester's Old Trafford to 50,000 fans, following the horrific terrorist attacks at Ariana Grande's Manchester Arena concert in May.

Liam said: ''It's a great honour and privilege to perform for such a brilliant charity at such a legendary venue.

''This will be the first and last time we'll ever perform our debut album St. Jude in full in London and we're really pleased to be doing it for a such a great cause.''

Kasabian recently completed a 12-date UK arena tour, in support of chart-topping record 'For Crying Out Loud', and can't wait to entertain the masses.

Frontman Tom said: ''We love playing the Royal Albert Hall for the Teenage Cancer Trust. It is a show we have come back to throughout our career for the special atmosphere and the amazing cause. Our fans love it and we do too, it will be a highlight of 2018 for us.''

The concert series was launched by the charity's Honorary Patron Roger Daltrey CBE, the legendary frontman of The Who, who said:

''It's great to be welcoming back Kasabian, they have been fantastic supporters of this charity since they first headlined for us back in 2007.''

For information on other acts performing this month head to teenagecancertrust.co.uk