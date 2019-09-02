Blossoms' upcoming album is ''bandy with a few more guitars''.

Tom Ogden and co have switched it up once again for their third studio album - the follow-up to their 2018's synth-heavy 'Cool Like You' and their 2016 self-titled debut - which has been built around their live show.

Tom told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: ''We have just finished recording and hopefully it will be out over the next few months.

''It doesn't sound like the other two.

''The second one was synth heavy and this one is more real again.

''You know 'bandy' with a few more guitars, a bit of piano sprinkled over it and there's a lot of live precision.''

The 'Charlemagne' rockers - completed by Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - released the single 'Your Girlfriend' in June and its B-side 'Torn Up', and the band have continued working with The Coral's James Skelly, who is in charge of production.

Tom says their dream is to play ''bigger'' shows and he admitted that if they ever fell out as friends, they wouldn't want to continue as a band.

He said: ''As long as we get on we will still keep going.

''Radio seems to be picking up for us and we like playing live and want shows to get bigger.''

Meanwhile, the 'Honey Sweet' rockers have just created their own beer, Blossoms' SK-Brew, which will be available at their headline Goose Island Hop Party gig at Oval Space in London on Saturday (07.09.19).

And the frontman can't wait to play to an intimate crowd.

He said: ''We did a beer when we launched our first album. Then the opportunity came to do this one, also paired with the fact you get to play to an intimate crowd in London. We like those club shows; sweaty ones which remind us of our start.''