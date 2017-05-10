Blossoms' new song with Chase & Status, 'This Moment', took the band out of their ''comfort zone''.

The 'Charlemagne' rockers dropped the ''banger'' on Wednesday (10.05.17), and frontman Tom Ogden has admitted the track with the drum and bass duo allowed him to push his limits as an artist.

He said: ''The collaboration came together really quickly and naturally. It was a good buzz to step out of my comfort zone. I believe the kids call such tunes 'f***ing bangers.'''

Chase & Status - Sam Milton and Will Kennard - feel honoured to have been able to work with the alternative rock band and admitted that when they've teamed up with other artists previously it has been a ''challenge'', but they found it ''easy'' with Blossoms.

They said: ''It was a privilege working with such a talented and hard working band as Blossoms. It's always a challenge to collaborate with another act but this way easy.''

Meanwhile, Blossoms recently said they want to be as huge as Oasis and say Liam and Noel Gallagher have taught them to think big as a band.

The rock band - also comprised of Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - cite the legendary Manchester group as one of their biggest influences and they have an infinity with the rock 'n' roll siblings because they are from nearby Stockport in England.

As much as Liam and Noel's music has had an impact of their songwriting the boys also have taken a lot from the pair's confidence - with Noel making statements such as ''we're not arrogant, we just believe we're the best band in the world'' - and learned that they should aim to be as successful as possible and try and take their songs around the world.

Tom - whose first concert was watching Oasis play a massive open air show at Manchester's Heaton Park - said: ''Oasis come from a similar area to us: Burnage is about is about six bus stops away from Stockport on the way to Manchester. We've grown up listening to their attitudes, what they say about there being no limit. I've never understood wanting to be an underground band. I just want to write big choruses and be massive.''

'This Moment' is out now to stream, download and buy on iTunes.