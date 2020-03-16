Blossoms have postponed the rest of their UK tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Stockport rockers were due to play London's O2 Forum Kentish Town for three nights consecutively starting on March 17, before heading to Hull, Glasgow, Leeds, Newcastle, Birmingham and Manchester, but as a result of the outbreak, they are having to push back the dates.

Taking to their social media profiles, the band wrote: ''Morning. Just to let everyone know, our March UK tour is now postponed. We're currently working on rearranging all headline shows - London, Hull, Glasgow, Leeds, Newcastle, Birmingham & Manchester. We'll let you know as soon as we have any more info. (sic)''

The Tom Ogden-fronted band have a number of festival appearances this summer, including Portsmouth's Victorious Festival and Boardmasters.

Many tours have been cancelled as a result of virus, with AEG and Live Nation announcing they are delaying all of their ''large scale events'' this month.

This included Billie Eilish's March shows promoted by Live Nation.

In a message signed by a global task force - including executives from both AEG and Live Nation along with representatives from CAA, WME, Paradigm and UTA - they announced ''At this time, we collectively recommend large scale events through the end of March be postponed.

''We continue to support that small scale events follow guidance set by their local government officials.

''We feel fortunate to have the flexibility to reschedule concerts, festivals, and live events as needed, and look forward to connecting fans with all their favourite artists and live entertainment soon.''