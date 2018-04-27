Blossoms owe their success to the musical heritage of Manchester.

The 'I Can't Stand It' hitmakers - who released their second LP 'Cool Like You' today (27.04.18) - have always defined themselves as from Stockport, 40 minutes outside of the Northern city, but they are thankful to the music of Oasis and The Stone Roses for inspiring them and paving the way.

Speaking to Dork magazine, frontman Tom Ogden explained: ''It's a number of things; I don't think you can put it down to one.

''It's the musical heritage [of Manchester], which inspires band after band, and there's just like a humbleness to that.

''From personal experiences, and from meeting people like Ian Brown, Noel and Liam Gallagher, there's such a mixture.

''And then there's the backdrop, which is always a bit grey and rainy. It's a mixture of all those things, but mainly it's the music heritage.''

The 24-year-old singer was brought up on the 'Some Might Say' group and the 'I Wanna Be Adored' hitmakers, with his first concert Oasis.

He said: ''My mum and dad were at [The Stone Roses' legendary 1990 concert] Spike Island; my mum was at Maine Road watching Oasis, she had also seen the Smiths. I just happened to grow up on it. My first gig was Oasis, and the rest is history, as they'd say.''

Blossoms - who were nominated for the prestigious Mercury Prize last year - have supported former Oasis stars Liam and Noel Gallagher and Ian Brown and co, and Tom says everyone from that area supports one another like they would their favourite football team.

He added: ''It's like a close-knit family, they look after one and other. We played first with the Courteeners; then we supported The Stone Roses. So yeah, I think it's just like, Manchester as a city - it kind of takes to its bands, it really loves them.

''They just support the bands like they might a football team.

''It's crazy, but we're fortunate that we come from this neck of the woods, we seem to get a lot of support because of that.''