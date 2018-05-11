Blossoms' mash up of Britpop classics by Oasis and Babybird with Wham's 'Last Christmas' and their song 'My Favourite Room' went down a treat at their sold-out O2 Forum Kentish Town gig last night (10.05.18).

Tom Ogden and co powered through songs from their latest LP 'Cool Like You' - including singles 'I Can't Stand It' and 'There's A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)' - which leans more toward 80s synth pop, and brought 90s/Britpop vibes with their self-titled debut LP tracks 'Blown Rose' and 'Honey Sweet'.

14 tracks in, the band - who are heavily influenced by Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher - burst into the medley of Oasis' 'Half the World Away', 'Babybird's 'You're Gorgeous', 'Last Christmas' and 'My Favourite Room' off their first record, launching 2,000 fans into a mass sing-along.

The Stockport rockers channelled The 1975 as they set the venue alight with neon pink strips, delivering catchy pop numbers that are fit for a stadium.

The band left their biggest hit ,'Charlemagne', to the very end with an encore also including 'At Most A Kiss' and 'Getaway'.

Blossoms have set the bar for what's to come after admitting they hope to achieve longevity, as their eclectic ''euphoric pop'' setlist proved popular with the mixed crowd of all ages.

The band have The Coral's James Skelly to thank for not only producing their top 10 album, but for providing the young band with inspiration from songs from the past that they may of never heard without him.

Blossoms continue their UK run at the O2 Apollo in Manchester tonight (11.05.18).