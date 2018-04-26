Blossoms were inspired by Abba on their new album 'Cool Like You'.

The 'Honey Sweet' rockers have opened up about the eclectic mix of artists that have inspired their ''euphoric pop'' record.

Speaking to Yorkshire's Evening Post, frontman Tom Ogden said: ''Prefab Sprout's When Love Breaks Down, that was a great influence. The Style Council [Paul Weller] too.

''There was a lot of fantastic Eighties pop going into the mix, along with all the other stuff that's been there all my life, like Abba and Oasis. It was a pretty eclectic variety, to be honest.''

Tom says the producer of the record, The Coral's James Skelly, helped by sending him songs he'd never heard before.

He said: ''He was always popping over stuff, one-off songs that he felt would inspire me or get me into a different corner where I wouldn't normally be.''

As for what the future holds for the Stockport band - completed by Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - just want to keep making music and touring for a ''long, long time''.

Tom said: ''I think we see our success in longevity more than anything else.

''We want to be around for a long, long time, to still evolve as a band, to stay important to people.

We're still early on in our career, in terms of where we want to go; to be able to keep doing what we get to do will be a marker of having 'made it' as such.''

Tom and co release 'Cool Like You' - the follow-up to their 2016 self-titled debut - on Friday (27.04.18).

The band will head out on a May UK tour in support of the record, kicking off in their hometown on May 4 at Stockport Plaza, before wrapping at Norwich's The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA on May 12.