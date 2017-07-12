Blossoms have eight songs recorded for their second album.

The 'Honey Sweet' group - Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - have been riding high on the success of their self-titled LP, which was released last August, and while they have plenty of tracks ready to go they won't be dropping it till next year.

Drummer Joe said: ''The new album is sounding amazing.''

Frontman Tom told BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat: ''There are still some songs on it that were written last February.

''The album won't be out until probably next year so they'll be two years old by the time it gets released.''

The 'Charlemagne' hitmakers even have some song titles ready, though the actual record doesn't have a name yet.

Joe said: ''One is called 'There's A Reason Why I Never Returned Your Calls' - but the actual title is 'There's A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)'.''

Explaining the length, Joe added: ''We've got a brackets tune now.

''Everyone agreed we wanted a brackets tune and it was a long title so that's why we did it.''

Meanwhile, the alternative rockers recently said they want to be as huge as Oasis and say Liam and Noel Gallagher have taught them to think big as a band.

Frontman Tom cites the legendary Manchester group as one of their biggest influences and they have an infinity with the rock 'n' roll siblings because they are from nearby Stockport in England.

As much as Liam and Noel's music has had an impact of their songwriting the boys also have taken a lot from the pair's confidence - with Noel making statements such as ''we're not arrogant, we just believe we're the best band in the world'' - and learned that they should aim to be as successful as possible and try and take their songs around the world.

Tom - whose first concert was watching Oasis play a massive open air show at Manchester's Heaton Park - said previously: ''Oasis come from a similar area to us: Burnage is about is about six bus stops away from Stockport on the way to Manchester. We've grown up listening to their attitudes, what they say about there being no limit. I've never understood wanting to be an underground band. I just want to write big choruses and be massive.''