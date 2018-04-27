Blossoms got drunk watching football with ''absolute gentleman'' Noel Gallagher.

The indie rockers supported the former Oasis star on his 2018 European tour this month and said their idol was ''sound'' and left his ''ego'' at home.

Asked what it was like being on the road with the 50-year-old singer-and-guitarist, Tom said: ''You probably won't believe this but Noel is an absolute gentleman. This has been a really enjoyable tour for us. After the shows he will always have a drink with us, he watches the football with us, he is just a really talented and sound kind of guy. There are no egos on tour. The first gig I saw was Oasis at Heaton Park in Manchester in 2009.''

The 'I Just Imagined You' rockers have also opened for Noel's arch-rival former Oasis bandmate and brother Liam Gallagher - who has been feuding with Noel ever since the Britpop group split in 2009 after a backstage bust-up - at Reading and Leeds Festivals last year, but they refused to say which sibling they prefer.

Asked if he had ''the better brother'' in Noel, Tom told nottinghampost.com: ''I don't know about that (laughs). I don't really want to pledge allegiance to either side.

''We have met Liam as well and he really was a proper gent. I have nothing but good things to say about them both.''

Tom says being compared to Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner and former The Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft is a ''real tip of the hat'' because they've been a big influence on the band.

Tom admitted: ''I suppose I should look at it as a great compliment. None of us really try to get too caught up in that kind of thing.

''Alex and Richard have been huge influences upon me so I suppose that really is a tip of the hat.''

Blossoms second LP 'Cool Like You' is out now, and Tom recently admitted ABBA and Paul Weller's The Style Council were also big inspirations.

Talking about the eclectic mix of artists that they took influence from on the ''euphoric pop'' record, he said: ''Prefab Sprout's When Love Breaks Down, that was a great influence. The Style Council [Paul Weller] too.

''There was a lot of fantastic Eighties pop going into the mix, along with all the other stuff that's been there all my life, like Abba and Oasis. It was a pretty eclectic variety, to be honest.''